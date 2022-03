Recent Posts

Réjean Brunet of Le Vent Du Nord: Quebecois on WRCT!

Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 // Interviews,News

Wednesday, March 2, Réjean Brunet of the Quebecois band Le Vent Du Nord will be appearing on WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast at about 11:20 a.m.! Tune in to learn about maple syrup, the hurdy-gurdy, and the living and evolving culture of high energy Quebecois music — a combination of Scottish, Irish, and French music imported to Canada.

Le Vent du Nord will be appearing in Pittsburgh on March 12.

The interview will be repeated on the encore broadcast of Whiskey Before Breakfast at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, March 10. It will also be archived at Mandorichard’s MixCloud page.

So catch the excitement by tuning in to WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday March 3 or 9:00 a.m., Thursday March 10 on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website.