Recent Posts

Al Harlow Subpoenaed to appear on WRCT

Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 // Interviews,News

Canadian rock ‘n’ roll superstar, Al Harlow, of the band PRiSM fame joins Court’s in Session Thursday, March 4.

As bassist and leader of PRiSM, Al has won a Juno award (Canadian equivalent of a Grammy) and has multiple gold and platinum albums to his credit. PRiSM’s “Spaceship Superstar” was a huge hit in Canada with success on American FM radio, and was played by U.S. Space Shuttle astronauts.

Tune in to hear Al rap with your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie about his first solo album Now, his upcoming tour plans, and some stories from forty plus years on the Spaceship Superstar.

