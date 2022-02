Recent Posts

WISHBONE ASH GUITAR LEGEND ON COURT’S IN SESSION

Sunday, February 13th, 2022 // Interviews,News

Wishbone Ash founding member and legendary guitarist, Andy Powell, joins Court’s in Session Thursday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Wishbone Ash made their name as one of the first rock ‘n’ roll bands featuring dueling lead guitar solos — 52 years ago! Considered among the top guitarists in the world, Andy will join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, to chat about the new live Wishbone Ash album, their appearance in Pittsburgh February 27 and March 1, and his famous Flying V guitars.

Andy will “take over the turntables” to conclude his time with Eric by playing a couple of his favorite tunes.

Catch this guitar legend on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. only on WRCT 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming streaming from this very website.