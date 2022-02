Recent Posts

Zombothon! Friday: 10am – 5pm!

Monday, February 7th, 2022 // News

Are you ready for seven hours of off the rails radio?

Friday February 11, Zombo will celebrate his return to the WRCT studios with a special Zombothon: WRCT’s Zombo In Your Brain will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.!

Zombo will share his joy at returning to the studios with WRCT’s listeners — for seven (7!?!?!!) hours. “I plan on making up for nearly two years away from live radio with a marathon of music and madness!”, he exclaimed.

Don’t miss the excitement! Catch it Friday, February 11, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website. Seven hours of Zombo. Wow!