Recent Posts

Who put the bomp in the bomp-bah-bomp-bah-bomp?

Friday, February 4th, 2022 // Interviews,News

Answer just after 1:00 p.m. Saturday on WRCT!

Writer Dan Freedman will be Jay Thurber’s guest in the 1 o’clock hour of Radio 9 Saturday, February 5. They will discuss Freedman’s article in the latest issue of The Saturday Evening Post about the history of rock ‘n roll music.

What was the first rock ‘n roll song? Well… it depends on who you ask.

Catch the interview and lots of great music on WRCT’s Radio 9, airing from noon to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5 on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh and streaming from this very website.