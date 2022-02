Recent Posts

The New & Newer Music Show Returns to WRCT!

Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 // News

After a two-year hiatus, The New And Newer Music Show is back on WRCT!

Check out new music from your favorite bands and artists, and follow @newshowWRCT on Instagram for ticket giveaways!

Join Peter every Sunday from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m., for The New And Newer Music Show, only on 88.3 FM WRCT Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!