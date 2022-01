Recent Posts

John Lodge, Moody Blues: January 20!

Sunday, January 16th, 2022 // Interviews,News

Be sure to tune in Thursday, January 20 at 8:00 p.m. to hear 2018 Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, John Lodge of The Moody Blues on WRCT’s Court’s In Session!

John, bassist, vocalist, and co-founder of that classic rock band, will join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie to celebrate the release of his new live album The Royal Affair and After and to talk about his current tour of America.

With over 55 years in the Moody Blues, John Lodge has been responsible for some of prog rock’s biggest hits: “Nights in White Satin,” “Ride My See Saw,” “I’m Just a Singer in a Rock ‘n’ Roll Band,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Tuesday Afternoon”…. and the list goes on and on.

As always, Eric will be having John take over the turntables to play a couple of his favorite tunes.

Catch the excitement only on WRCT Pittsburgh 88.3 FM, Thursday, January 20 at 8:00 p.m. or streaming from this very website!