Recent Posts

Doug Goffus: Sept. 4, 1949 – Dec. 9, 2021

Monday, December 13th, 2021

WRCT community member Doug Goffus passed away on December 9, 2021.

Doug had a long and varied career, including a stint as a DJ on Armed Forces Radio in the 70s while stationed in Guam with the US Navy. He held a variety of jobs both in the private sector and in government service, developing an expertise in radio, film, and other media. When he retired from the work force in 2003, he joined WRCT as a community volunteer.

At WRCT, Doug has hosted radio shows, served as our PSA director, and shared his valuable knowledge and experience with the members of WRCT, both the CMU students and community volunteers. He also devoted his time to volunteer at other stations, notably Tube City Online Media — wmck.fm. He was a kind and knowledgeable mentor whose presence we all will miss.

Since 2015, Doug’s current show, Goffus Golden Oldies, has been simulcast on WRCT and wmck.fm, Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. Doug had prepared some shows that have not yet aired, so those will air starting on December 18, to be followed by some encore broadcasts of some of his recent shows.

Read the full obituary for Doug Goffus.