Recent Posts

Jazz flute of Alex Hamburger: November 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 // Interviews,News

Mandorichard of WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast will be airing a special program at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10: An interview with jazz flautist (and singer, composer, and saxophonist) Alex Hamburger.

She’ll be appearing in Pittsburgh for the SongSpace concert series on November 11 as she tours to promote her new CD And She Speaks.

You’ll enjoy meeting this young artist and love her music! So catch this interview on Wednesday, November 10, at 1:30 p.m. on 88.3 FM or streaming from this very website!

(You can also listen to the interview on Mandorichard’s Mixcloud page.)