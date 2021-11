Recent Posts

Nick Z of The Forty-Nineteens: Nov. 5 & 9 on WRCT

Friday, November 5th, 2021 // Interviews,News

Celebrating the release of their latest album, New Roaring Twenties, Nick Z of LA’s garage-rockers The Forty-Nineteens will be joining the Mockster on WRCT’s Viva le Mock radio program today (November 5) at 10:00 p.m. to talk about music, their connection to Pittsburgh, and their three Pittsburgh-area shows November 12-14.

If you miss the conversation tonight, it will be replayed on Tuesday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Fridays, Viva le Mock is one of the most energetic and eclectic shows on WRCT.Tonight, Mockster’s conversation with Nick Z will be particularly entertaining!

Catch the excitement Friday November 5 at 10:00 p.m. or Tuesday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!