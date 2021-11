Recent Posts

Outlaws ride into Court’s in Session

Sunday, October 31st, 2021 // Interviews,News

Join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, Thursday, November 4 at 8:00 p.m. to hear what happens when southern rock royalty, Henry Paul and Billy Crain of The Outlaws, invade WRCT’s Court’s in Session.

The Outlaws, Blackhawk, and the Billy Crain Band will be performing back to back shows at the Pepsi Roadhouse this Friday and Saturday, November 5 & 6, and Eric expects it to be a lively conversation about their career and their future plans.

The Outlaws, one of the great American southern rock bands, are known for hits like, “Green Grass & High Tides,” “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky” and many more. The band has multiple gold albums and decades of recording to their credit, and Billy Crain says that Pittsburgh holds a special place in their hearts. They love playing here.

So tune in to 88.3 FM this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. to hear what happens when The Outlaws ride into Court’s in Session with EJL! Or stream it from this very website!