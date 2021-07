Recent Posts

Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 // News

Apparently rock legend Thor is unable to stay out of court — WRCT’s Court’s In Session that is! Eric Jackson Lurie filed this report about Thor’s upcoming appearance:

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, I am going to have heavy metal legend, Thor, the Godfather of Muscle Rock on WRCT’s Court’s in Session . Thor has a new album, Alliance , coming out on July 16, that includes rock and metal stars making guest appearances on nearly every track: from Chris Holmes of W.A.S.P.; to Ross the Boss of Manowar; to Al Harlow of Prism.

This will be Thor’s 39th album!

In addition, I will be playing the RADIO WORLD PREMIER of Thor’s new single on the show!

I’m pretty excited. Thor has a big fan base here in Pittsburgh and sold out his last and only show here. He’s a great guy and I’ve been a fan of his music since I was 15 – which was a long time ago! I’ve heard the entire album and its amongst the best he’s ever done.