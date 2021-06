Recent Posts

Triumph’s Mike Levine: Thursday June 10

Tuesday, June 8th, 2021

Mike Levine, bassist, keyboardist, and founding member of the Canadian rock band Triumph, will take the stand on WRCT’s Court’s in Session on Thursday, June 10.

Mike will be chatting with Eric Jackson Lurie about Triumph’s new, limited edition, box set Allied Forces, being released this weekend for Record Store Day. One of Canada’s most famous rock ‘n’ roll bands, Triumph had a string of Gold and Platinum albums — in Canada and the US — from 1979 to 2007. The band is also noted for its philanthropy, and has a string of music and civic awards.

So join Mike Levine and your Rockin’ Attorney at 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10 for an interview you don’t want to miss on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website.