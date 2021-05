Recent Posts

Joey Pecoraro: Exclusive WRCT Listening Party May 21!

Friday, May 21 at 4:00 p.m., WRCT is hosting a listening party for Joey Pecoraro’s brand new release “Old Time Radio“–on the very day it goes on sale world-wide! WRCT’s DJ Firefly describes the record as “jazzy downtempo with an old-timey radio feel.” Another reviewer described it as “a warm musical embrace with lush instrumentation and hazy lo-fi hues.”

Joey Pecoraro is a stunningly talented producer and pianist hailing from Michigan (with over 300 million streams!). Joey’s music has had heavy airplay at stations such as SiriusXM’s Alt Nation and Chill, England’s BBC1 & BBC6, KCRW (Los Angeles), and other stations and streams around the globe.

Even though some singles from Joey’s “Old Time Radio” have been individually released over the past month, the album as a whole is an experience meant to be heard from beginning to end.

Check out the total album experience (played from front to back) for Joey Pecoraro‘s “Old Time Radio” at 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 21 at 4:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh or streaming from this very website!