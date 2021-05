Recent Posts

Borstal Boys New single to make its radio debut on WRCT!

Tuesday, May 18th, 2021

Rocky Lamonde of Pittsburgh’s Borstal Boys will join Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s In Session on Thursday evening. Rocky and Eric will be spinning The Borstal Boys’ brand new single “Walkin’ Away” — it will be the song’s radio debut! That’s right, WRCT will play it before any other station! You’ll also hear them talk about the Borstal Boy’s new album being released later this year.

Catch all the excitement starting at 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 20 on WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh or streaming from this very website!