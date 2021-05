Recent Posts

WRCT helping Mr. Roboto

Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 // News

Exciting news!

WRCT is partnering with WPTS to raise money for both stations’ favorite local DIY venue, Mr. Roboto Project!

Both stations have designed t-shirts whose sale will benefit Mr. Roboto, a cooperatively run show space and art gallery located right here in Pittsburgh. Mr. Roboto’s goal “is to create a comfortable and open safe space for people to experience a true DIY (do-it-yourself) community.”

Support Mr. Roboto and WRCT by ordering your t-shirt today!