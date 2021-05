Recent Posts

More WRCT alumni interviews! Kyle Henson + Rosa Silver

Friday, April 30th, 2021 // Interviews,News

Sunday May 2, at noon, Liz Maday, the current host of WRCT’s Noise Theory, is bringing you more interviews with WRCT alumni. This week, she’ll feature Kyle Henson at noon and Rosa Silver a little after 12:30 p.m. It’s always cool to hear from our WRCT alums!

Tune in to 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh this Sunday, May 2, at noon, or catch the stream from this very website.