Recent Posts

WRCT alumni interviews: Tyler Alderson + Salem Hilal

Friday, April 16th, 2021 // News

Sunday, Liz Maday, the current host of WRCT’s Noise Theory, will be airing special interviews with WRCT alumni Tyler Alderson and Salem Hilal. Tune in to 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh this Sunday, April 18, at noon, or catch the stream from this very website.

