Recent Posts

WBB Interviews Available online

Friday, April 9th, 2021 // Interviews,News

Every so often, WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast features a conversation or — pre-pandemic — a live performance. Did you know that those conversations and performances are archived online?

Go to Mandorichard’s Mixcloud page to stream these programs on demand. You’ll see a mix of national and local musical acts from all across the folk spectrum — and even a conversation with Ireland’s Tommy Sands before a recent Pittsburgh concert.

Catch Whiskey Before Breakfast, Pittsburgh’s most eclectic folk radio show, every Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website.