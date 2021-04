Recent Posts

April 8: BOC’s Albert Bouchard in Court Again

Monday, April 5th, 2021 // News

Eric Jackson Lurie reports that WRCT’s Court’s In Session on Thursday April 8 will be a “really big show”!

Albert Bouchard the drummer with Blue Öyster Cult during the band’s heyday, will be back on Court’s In Session to talk about a studio live stream concert of his entire ReImaginos album — including, for the first time ever, the lost tracks! The concert streams this Saturday, April 10, at 4:00 pm.

You can expect some other happenings, too: Eric may have a pass or two to give away to Bouchard’s concert and will be playing the world radio premiere of Billy Crain’s new single “Honeycomb.”

Be sure to catch all the excitement Thursday, April 8, at 8:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website.