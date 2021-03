Recent Posts

Ten Years After Drummer Takes The Stand

Sunday, March 14th, 2021 // Interviews,News

Thursday, March 18, Ten Years After drummer, Ric Lee, will join Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s in Session.

Famous for “I’d Love to Change the World” and eight US charting albums, Ric will chat about the band’s new album Sting in the Tail – Expanded Edition which will be released on March 19!

Catch all the action at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 by tuning in to 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or listening to the stream from this very website!