Recent Posts

Spring 2021 Schedule!

Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 // News

Now that the spring semester is under way at Carnegie Mellon University, WRCT is pleased to announce our Spring 2021 schedule.

Since the pandemic crisis began in March 2020, CMU students and WRCT community volunteers have been keeping the intelligent, energetic, and diverse programming you’ve come to associate with WRCT on the air with remote recorded programs. This spring, many of our student-run shows will come to you live from the WRCT studios.

So check out our Spring 2021 schedule (effective Monday, February 15). Whether they’re live in the WRCT studios or broadcasting from their home studios, WRCT community volunteers and CMU students will continue to broadcast Pittsburgh’s best variety of music and public affairs programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!