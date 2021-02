Recent Posts

WRCT Temporary Outage

Monday, February 1st, 2021 // News

WRCT has been experiencing technical issues that have made both our signal at 88.3 FM and our regular internet streams unreliable. In essence, 88.3 FM and our regular internet streams are off the air.

In the meantime, we have made a temporary stream available from this website. Click the “play” button (▶️) in this site’s header to hear many of your favorite WRCT shows — and music from our library between those shows.

We will update this web page as soon as our signal at 88.3 FM, our regular internet streams, and our full range of programs are available again.

All of us at WRCT appreciate your support and your patience when we encounter issues like these. Thank you!

We’ll be back to normal operation as soon as possible — in the meantime, catch our stream from this very website!