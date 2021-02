Recent Posts

Ricky Warwick in Court on Jan. 28

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 // Interviews,News

Ricky Warwick, lead vocalist with both Thin Lizzy and the Black Star Riders, is joining Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s in Session on Thursday, January 28. Ricky and Eric will talk about Ricky’s upcoming solo album, When Life Was Hard and Fast.

But that’s not all! During the conversation, you’ll hear a world premiere of the title track “When Life Was Hard and Fast.”

Catch all the excitement Thursday, January 28 starting at 8:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website.