Recent Posts

Happy Holidays from WRCT!

Friday, December 25th, 2020 // News

As Pittsburgh experiences its snowiest Christmas Day in decades, everyone at WRCT wishes all our listeners Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

We continue to air the invigorating and unusual radio you’ve come to expect from Pittsburgh’s free form radio station! Many of your favorite shows from the fall are continuing this holiday season and on into January. We will have a new and revised schedule in February 2021.

So, everyone stay safe and healthy — and keep your radio locked to 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or stream our programming from this very website.