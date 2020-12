Recent Posts

WRCT Annual Hank Williams tribute: 2pm on January 1

Monday, December 14th, 2020 // News

On Friday January 1, at 2:00 p.m., Pittsburgh guitarist and fiddler Art Lindsay will join Mandorichard (host of WRCT’s Wednesday folk show Whiskey Before Breakfast) for WRCT’s annual Hank Williams tribute show.

Mandorichard tells us that, “In the wee hours of the morning on January 1, 1953, Hank Williams died in the back of an automobile from way too much whiskey, “vitamins,” and drugs consumed before, during, and after breakfast for way too many years. A sad end to the career of one of the most influential 20th century American musicians.”

During the show, Art and Mandorichard will present some of the thousands of recordings Hank made in a national career that spanned just six years.

So turn down the sound on the football game or whatever holiday tripe is on the tube, and tune in to WRCT’s annual Hank Williams tribute, Friday, January 1, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., only on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website