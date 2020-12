Recent Posts

December 10: More Cowbell in Court

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 // Interviews,News

On Thursday, December 10, legendary Blue Öyster Cult drummer, Albert Bouchard, will join Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s In Session.

Bouchard is the catalyst for the classic Saturday Night Live skit “more cowbell” that refers to Blue Öyster Cult’s 1976 classic song “Don’t Fear the Reaper.” He and Eric will talk about the release of Bouchard’s new record, ReImaginos a re-imagining of Imaginos, a Blue Öyster Cult album released in 1988.

Catch all the excitement starting at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10 on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!