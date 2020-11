Recent Posts

Anatomy of the Ear! Nov. 13-15

Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 // News

WRCT proudly presents Anatomy of the Ear this Friday through Sunday — all weekend long!

Tune in to 88.3 FM from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 4:00 p.m. to midnight on Sunday for hour-long musical blocks of the genres you love mixed with ones you never knew you were missing. From shoegaze and reggaeton to grindcore and video game music, our DJs are coming together to showcase the unique variety that WRCT has to offer.

Don’t miss it! All happening November 13 – 15 on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!