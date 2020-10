Recent Posts

Radio and Music Calendars are back!

Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 // News

In these difficult times, arts, music, and community organizations and individual artists and musicians appreciate the support you can give them.

Even though most in-person events in Pittsburgh are cancelled, postponed, or altered due to Covid-19 restrictions, WRCT has resumed updating its Radio Calendar and Music Calendar. You can see them both by clicking the EVENTS tab on the WRCT website and can hear them on air during WRCT’s broadcast day.

If your organization has a community event or an online community event to be added to our Radio Calendar, send an email announcement to radio-calendar@wrct.org at least two weeks in advance.

If your venue or organization has a musical event — online, outside, or in-person — to be added to our Music Calendar, send an email to music-calendar@wrct.org at least 10 days in advance. Be sure to include the venue, artist name, date, time and a short description.