Recent Posts

Second Lady of PA Gisele Fetterman Shares Brazilian Music Faves on WRCT

Thursday, September 10th, 2020 // Interviews,News

Gisele Fetterman, Second Lady of Pennsylvania (who adopted the title “SLOP”) will appear on WRCT’s From Ipanema to the World on Friday, September 25, at 7:00 p.m.

Gisele was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She was 7 years old when her mother, a PHD in Brazil, took her children out of the country due to the epidemic of violent crime in Rio. They came to America as undocumented immigrants, and Gisele’s educated mother found the only work she could: cleaning houses and hotels in New York City.

“We knew no one. We were the first people in our family to emigrate. We didn’t speak English,” says Gisele. Today she is married to Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, and has amassed an impressive collection of her own extraordinary achievements.

Gisele will talk about her experiences and bring along a playlist of her favorite Brazilian music — on From Ipanema to the World, Friday September 25, at 7:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh and streaming from this very website!