Recent Posts

Kim Simmonds In Court on Thursday!

Monday, September 7th, 2020 // Interviews,News

Thursday September 10, guitar legend Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown joins Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s in Session. Hear music from Savoy Brown’s new album, Ain’t Done Yet, and listen to Kim talk about Savoy Brown’s long history in rockin’ the blues!

Catch the excitement Thursday, September 10, at 8:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!