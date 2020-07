Recent Posts

A Tribute to Charlie Daniels on Court’s In Session

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 // News

Hear a special tribute to Charlie Daniels on this week’s Court’s In Session with Eric Jackson Lurie.

Charlie Daniels passed away at age 83 on July 6, 2020. Tune in to hear Eric and a host of guests pay tribute to Charlie and his music.

Eric tells us it will be “a very special show with members of the Outlaws, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet, Angel, and Thor calling in from around the country (and Canada) telling stories about Charlie you don’t want to miss. All Charlie – with music spanning his entire career!”

Hear this tribute to Charlie Daniels by tuning in Thursday, July 16, 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., to 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh or streaming from this very website.