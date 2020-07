Recent Posts

WRCT Summer Schedule is Posted

Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 // News

Even during the pandemic, Carnegie Mellon students and WRCT community volunteers have been keeping the intelligent, energetic, and diverse programming you’ve come to associate with WRCT on the air. We thank you for tuning in!

Check out our hot new Summer 2020 Schedule that took effect Wednesday, June 24!! As always, WRCT will broadcast a variety of music and public affairs programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Follow the link in this post or click Schedule in the header bar to see when you can tune in to your favorite WRCT programs on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!