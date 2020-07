Recent Posts

Who was on Whiskey Before Breakfast?

Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 // Interviews,News

WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast often features interviews, live performances, and other special segments with a variety of folk artists. Did you know that since July 2019, those segments have been archived online?

This week, fiddler Vi Wickam joined the program for a fascinating discussion of the new record he and Paul Anastasio just released, Swingin’ at the Savoy. Along the way, his insights ranged from the hilarious to the profound! If you missed the conversation, you can find it posted here.

To hear other special folk music segments with artists local, national, and even international, go to Mandorichard’s Mixcloud page. Or better yet, make sure you are tuned in for Whiskey Before Breakfast every Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!