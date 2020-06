Recent Posts

Guitarist Punky Meadows in Court on Thursday

Monday, June 15th, 2020 // Interviews,News

Legendary Angel guitarist and songwriter Punky Meadows will be joining Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s in Session, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.

Punky will be talking about Angel, his classic 70’s hard rock band, reuniting this year, the band’s new album Risen, and his approach to classic song writing. Eric says that, “Angel’s new album Risen is my pick so far as the best album of 2020!”

Angel toured with the likes of Aerosmith, Ted Nugent, and Roxy Music. They then went on to become a headlining act before disbanding in 1981. They were “discovered” by Gene Simmons of Kiss. Simmons thought they were so good that he gave an ultimatum to his record label (who also signed Angel) that Kiss would never play on the same stage with them. When Ace Frehley left Kiss, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons offered the spot to Punky Meadows, who infuriated them when he turned them down.

So tune in to Court’s in Session, Thursday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. for all the excitement! On 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website!