Recent Posts

A message from the WRCT’s Executive Board

Sunday, June 7th, 2020 // News

We want to express solidarity with all those fighting injustice in Pittsburgh and everywhere across the country. The killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the violence enacted against the protestors this past week are clear and painful reminders of the systemic racism that still exists in our country. WRCT would like to extend our support to the Black community and those fighting to bring justice to victims of police brutality and oppression. We encourage our listeners to donate to local bail and Black business relief funds as many of our members and DJs have.

Some local Pittsburgh organizations and collectives you can support include the following:

1hood

Boom Concepts

True T PGH

August Wilson Cultural Center

Pittsburgh Mutual Aid

Sisters PGH

Afro American Music Institute.

Some local Black-owned restaurants open for takeout and delivery*:

Carmi Soul Food

Casa Brasil

Wings & a Prayer

Cakery Square

Brrat’s Deli

Kevin’s Deli

Cornbread

Island Spice Restaurant

Pauline’s Caribbean Soul Cuisine

Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe. * All are open for takeout and delivery. Some may be open for socially distanced dining.

Pittsburgh bail funds you can donate to: