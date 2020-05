Recent Posts

May 14: Artimus Pyle on Court’s in Session

Friday, May 8th, 2020 // Interviews,News

Thursday May 14 on Court’s In Session, Rock ā€˜nā€™ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Artimus Pyle, drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, will be chatting with the WRCT audience about his time in the band, the upcoming movie Street Survivors, and a new single from the movie soundtrack getting its world radio premiere during the show — right here on WRCT!

Tune in to WRCT every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. for Court’s In Session, also streaming from this very website.

This week especially! To hear from Lynryd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle and to hear the world premiere of the single from Street Survivors.