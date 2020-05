Recent Posts

May 13: Pharis & Jason Romero on WRCT

Friday, May 8th, 2020 // Interviews,News

On Wednesday, May 13, Pharis & Jason Romero will join WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast at about 11:20 a.m. for a chat about their new record, Bet on Love — out on May 15, their music, the banjos they make, and their life in Horsefly, BC. And of course, you’ll get to hear music from the new record, too!

Romero Banjos have been sought after ever since Jason opened his shop in 2002. And the music Pharis and Jason make is hauntingly beautiful — steeped in the old-time tradition.

So tune in to WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. this and every Wednesday on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh and streaming from this very website.

(If you miss this week’s interview, after it airs on WRCT, you’ll be able to find it at MandoRichard’s Mixcloud Page, along with conversation and music from many other Whiskey Before Breakfast guests.)