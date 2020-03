Recent Posts

Live tribute to Led Zeppelin on WRCT!

Thursday: More live music on WRCT!

WRCT’s Court’s in Session will feature a live set by Akio “Mr. Jimmy” Sakurai and at least one other member of the Mr. Jimmy Led Zeppelin Revival Thursday, March 5. They will play live and chat with Eric Jackson Lurie about 9:00 p.m.

On Friday, March 6, the band will be playing at the Hard Rock Café, Pittsburgh. Mr. Jimmy has been endorsed by Jimmy Page and was featured in a 2019 documentary film about his career.

Tune in to Court’s in Session Thursday at 8:00 p.m., then get ready to rock with Mr. Jimmy at about 9:00 p.m. Only on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!