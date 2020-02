Recent Posts

Thank you for supporting Massive Music Weekend!

Monday, February 24th, 2020 // News

WRCT offers a great big thank you to our three underwriters for Massive Music Weekend!

Onion Maiden

Looking for a Fatal Feast to satisfy your Transylvanian Hunger? Slay those growling stomach demons with the sword of plant-based deliciousness at Onion Maiden! Visit them at 639 East Warrington Avenue in the Allentown neighborhood of Pittsburgh. (http://www.onionmaiden.com)

Spirit

Spirit is a two-level multi-purpose event space, bar, and pizzeria in upper Lawrenceville, located at 242 51st Street. Jonathan Toubin & New York Night Train’s Soul Clap and Dance-Off comes to Spirit next Saturday February 29. $100 cash prize will be awarded for best dance moves. (http://www.spiritpgh.com)

Ace Hotel

Ace Hotel Pittsburgh and its Whitfield tavern are a cool place to hang at 120 S. Whitfield in East Liberty. Every third Monday of the month, WRCT’s DJs continue their evening DJ sets in the Lobby Bar, while adult Dodgeball night happens steps away in the Ace’s Gym. (https://www.acehotel.com/pittsburgh/food-and-drink/whitfield/)

Thank you again to Onion Maiden, Spirit, and the Ace Hotel for supporting Massive Music Weekend on WRCT!