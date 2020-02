Recent Posts

Feb. 13: THOR World Premiere, Interview

Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 // Interviews,News

On Thursday February 13, Eric Jackson Lurie will interview metal legend Thor on Court’s in Session about his upcoming album Rising and will be playing the radio WORLD premiere of a single from the new album!

Tune in for all the excitement, Thursday 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or catch the live stream from this very website!