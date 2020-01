Recent Posts

Mostly Random Schedule

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 // News

Most of the CMU students are done for the semester, but WRCT carries on!

Pittsburgh-based CMU students, WRCT community volunteers, and WRCT’s curated automation bring you exciting and diverse music and public affairs programming every day of the year, even when Carnegie Mellon University is not in session.

The Spring 2020 schedule will be posted in mid-January.

Thanks for listening to WRCT, 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh.