Recent Posts

Wednesday: Live fiddle and banjo on WRCT

Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 // In-Studio,News

On Wednesday, November 20, Mark Tamsula and Richard Withers will stop by WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast at about noon to play some of the tunes from their brand new release, Rural Valley Melodies: Old Time Music of SW Pennsylvania, on the air!

Listeners loved the great tunes and interesting conversation they heard the last time Mark and Richard came in to play live.

So tune in to 88.3 FM Pittsburgh at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday for Whiskey Before Breakfast, then hear Mark’s fiddle and Richard’s banjo and some great traditional music from southwestern PA at noon.

As always, the program will also be streaming from this very website.