Recent Posts

Molly Hatchet leader in court tonight on WRCT!

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 // Interviews,News

Tonight, Bobby Ingram, band leader and lead guitarist for legendary southern rock band Molly Hatchet will appear with Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s in Session, some time after 8:00 p.m.

During the show, you’ll hear the WRCT debut of the band’s new single “Whiskey Man” from their soon to be released triple LP Battleground. Molly Hatchet will be in Pittsburgh at Jergel’s Rhythm Grill on November 20.

Tune in to 88.3 FM tonight for Court’s In Session 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. tonight — or stream the action from this very website.