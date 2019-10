Recent Posts

Thursday: Kim Simmonds, Savoy Brown guitarist, goes to court on WRCT

On Thursday, October 24, shortly after 8:00 p.m., legendary British Blues guitarist, Kim Simmonds, leader and founder of Savoy Brown will join your rockin’ attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, for a telephone interview on WRCT’s Court’s in Session.

Friday, November 1, Savoy Brown will be playing at Moondog’s Pub in Blawnox. Kim and the guys have been touring since 1965, but they still play high-energy, bluesy rock’n’roll!

Rolling Stone magazine has named Kim several of their top 50 all time guitarist lists. And his new album City Night is in current airplay on WRCT.

So, tune in to 88.3 FM Thursday at 8:00 p.m. to catch Kim on Court’s in Session. Of course, the show will also be streaming from this very website.