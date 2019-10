Recent Posts

Bruce Molsky joins Whiskey Before Breakfast Wed. 10/23

Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, October 23, old-time fiddle master Bruce Molsky will chat with listeners on WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast.

Bruce is bringing Molsky’s Mountain Drifters to Pittsburgh for Calliope House on Sunday, November 3, at 5:00 p.m.

Bruce is a gifted fiddler, banjoist, and guitarist who embraces Appalachian and other traditional music while also embracing a wide range of other musical styles. As Mark Knopfler put it, “Bruce Molsky is one of those great players who ‘gets it’: has all the links to the past but is happy not to be chained to it.”

Check out Whiskey Before Breakfast this and every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m to about 1:15 p.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website. And hear what Bruce Molsky has to say just after noon this Wednesday!