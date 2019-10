Recent Posts

Too Evil To Have A Name Will Return on Oct. 27

Too Evil to Have a Human Name (Sunday 7:00 -9:00 p.m.) will be absent this weekend. Most will rejoice, but the few will be rewarded with the next show featuring a report and new music from the Never Surrender Fest in Oakland, CA. Your host will be attending all three days which feature bands such as Black Witchery, Volahn, Grave Upheaval and many other underground abominations. Bill sez…. “In Nominos Satanas.”