Recent Posts

Grace Quebe on WRCT: Wednesday, 9/25

Friday, September 20th, 2019 // Interviews,News

If you’ve been listening to WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast recently, you’ve heard tracks from The Quebe Sisters‘ new record, available today, wherever independent music is sold.

At about 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, Grace Quebe the eldest of the three Quebe Sisters will tell Whiskey Before Breakfast listeners about the new record, and she and Mandorichard will chat about how much fun she and her sisters Sophia and Hulda have fiddling and singing their way across the globe.

And of course, you’ll hear music from the new record. Triple fiddles, three-part vocal harmony, innovative western swing and jazz — what’s not to love!

Be sure to tune in to 88.3 FM Pittsburgh Wednesday morning to catch the fun. Or stream the show from this very website.