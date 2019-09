Recent Posts

Ken Stringfellow Live on WRCT: Tuesday 9/24

Thursday, September 19th, 2019 // In-Studio,News

WRCT is welcoming Ken Stringfellow to our studios Tuesday, September 24 at 5:00 p.m.

Ken was a founding member of The Posies in the 1980s. In 1993, Alex Chilton and Jody Stephens recruited Ken to play bass when they re-formed Big Star, and they performed together until 2010. He has also toured and recorded with R.E.M., Neil Young, Mercury Rev, Ringo Star, and others.

Ken’s 2019 tour has focused on intimate venues, where he’s been playing much of his 2001 solo album, Touched, and performing fan favorites from the across his musical career.

He will be performing at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 at the Bantha Tea Bar in Garfield. That’s right, Ken will chat with WRCT’s The Mockster and play a few live tracks for the WRCT listening audience just before he heads over to the show.

Don’t miss the excitement! Tune in to 88.3 FM Pittsburgh at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday or stream the set from this very website!