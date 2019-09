Recent Posts

Ernie Hawkins & Clint Hoover, Live on Wednesday

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 // In-Studio,News

You heard them play live on this week’s The Saturday Light Brigade, but Ernie Hawkins and Clint Hoover are returning to WRCT on Wednesday, September 18 at about 11:15 a.m. to play live on Whiskey Before Breakfast!

Ernie and Clint will be playin’ the blues for us and chatting with Mandorichard about their September 21 concert at UU Songspace, in the Shadyside section of Pittsburgh. Ernie is an ace in a variety of guitar styles, and Clint is a harp wizard who loves to play the blues and jazz but also explores exotic new music. It’s gonna be fun!

All happening right here at 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!